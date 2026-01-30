UEFA Champions League draw for knockout play-off and potential round of 16 rivals revealed
The draw for the UEFA Champions League play-offs has taken place.
The Champions League knockout play-off phase draw has been made, and 16 teams now know their rivals for this extra phase to reach round of 16. The top 8 teams of the league phase that ended last Wednesday have qualified for round of 16, but these teams will have to play an extra round between 17/18 and 24/25 February.
There were few choices (teams that finished 9th or 10th could only be paired with teams that finished 23rd and 24th, 11th and 12th with 21st and 22nd, and so on), but there have been interesting pairings, including a French duel between Monaco and Paris Saint Germain, and the most awaited of all, a rematch between Real Madrid and Benfica, following the dramatic 4-2 thrashing of Mourinho to Arbeloa this week...
Champions League knockout play-off pairings:
- Benfica vs Real Madrid
- Bodø/Glimt vs Inter
- Monaco vs Paris
- Qarabağ vs Newcastle
- Galatasaray vs Juventus
- Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid
- Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta
- Olympiacos vs Leverkusen
Potential round of 16 rivals for play-off teams:
The patch has also been predefined:
- Winner of Monaco/Paris could face Barcelona or Chelsea
- Winner of Qarabg/Newcastle could face Barcelona or Chelsea
- Winner of Galatasaray/Juventus could face Liverpool or Tottenham
- Winner of Club Brugge/Atleti could face Liverpool or Tottenham
- Winner of Madrid/Benfica could face Sporting or Manchester City
- Winner of Bodo/Glimt/Inter could face Sporting or Manchester City
- Winner of Dortmund/Atalanta could face Arsenal or Bayern
- Winner of Olympiacos/Leverkusen could face Arsenal or Bayern
After this phase, another draw will be made on February 27, with round of 16 following between March 10/11 and March 17/18.