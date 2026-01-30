UEFA Champions League draw for knockout play-off and potential round of 16 rivals revealed

HQ

The Champions League knockout play-off phase draw has been made, and 16 teams now know their rivals for this extra phase to reach round of 16. The top 8 teams of the league phase that ended last Wednesday have qualified for round of 16, but these teams will have to play an extra round between 17/18 and 24/25 February.

There were few choices (teams that finished 9th or 10th could only be paired with teams that finished 23rd and 24th, 11th and 12th with 21st and 22nd, and so on), but there have been interesting pairings, including a French duel between Monaco and Paris Saint Germain, and the most awaited of all, a rematch between Real Madrid and Benfica, following the dramatic 4-2 thrashing of Mourinho to Arbeloa this week...

Champions League knockout play-off pairings:



Benfica vs Real Madrid



Bodø/Glimt vs Inter



Monaco vs Paris



Qarabağ vs Newcastle



Galatasaray vs Juventus



Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid



Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta



Olympiacos vs Leverkusen



Potential round of 16 rivals for play-off teams:

The patch has also been predefined:



Winner of Monaco/Paris could face Barcelona or Chelsea



Winner of Qarabg/Newcastle could face Barcelona or Chelsea



Winner of Galatasaray/Juventus could face Liverpool or Tottenham



Winner of Club Brugge/Atleti could face Liverpool or Tottenham



Winner of Madrid/Benfica could face Sporting or Manchester City



Winner of Bodo/Glimt/Inter could face Sporting or Manchester City



Winner of Dortmund/Atalanta could face Arsenal or Bayern



Winner of Olympiacos/Leverkusen could face Arsenal or Bayern



After this phase, another draw will be made on February 27, with round of 16 following between March 10/11 and March 17/18.