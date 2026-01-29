Benfica goalkeeper's goal against Real Madrid at the last second saves them from elimination

HQ

The Benfica vs. Real Madrid match as part of the final matchday of the league phase in Champions League ended in one of the most remarkable moments of the season, as Benfica secured their qualification to the play-offs of the competition.

Benfica was sure to win Real Madrid 3-2: the defeat (and Sporting's third goal against Bilbao) would punish Real Madrid out of the top 8 and force them to go into play-offs, but it did nothing to Benfica, who were sitting 25th in the table, eliminated.

Benfica needed one goal... and in the seventh minute of the five times of injury time, manager Jose Mourinho asked Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin to leave his post and try to score in the very last play... and he did score.

With that goal, Benfica managed to have a better goal difference with Marseille, and both switched places at the last minute, well after Marseille had ended their match, a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge. And now the funny thing is that, due to how the Champions League draw works, there is a fifty per cent chance that Real Madrid and Benfica will meet again in the play-offs...