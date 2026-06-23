Real Madrid Basketball agree to new ten-year contract with EuroLeague

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The situation between Real Madrid and EuroLeague has taken a sudden turn, and the Spanish club has signed a new contract extension with EuroLeague, agreeing to play in the competition for the next ten years, until 2036, and also agreeing to take part in Euroleague's new form: the teams, current shareholders of the league, will become franchises.

Eurohoops reports that Real Madrid, which had been the only one of the 13 shareholder teams in the Euroleague to not sign an agreement with the competition and instead focus on the NBA Europe, has now signed an agreement that will be ratified in the next Euroleague board on Friday.

As the teams become franchises, the buyout clause from the EuroLeague, initially ten million euros, is multiplied several times over, according to AS, to prevent teams from leaving the competition and joining the future NBA Europe.

This agreement comes after some days of turmoil at Real Madrid Basket, with several key executives of the basketball team stepping down, including general manager Sergio Rodriguez, who resigned after one year, and the return of Juan Carlos Sánchez, who was general manager of the basketball team between 2010 and 2025.