Reacher's fourth season to premiere in August, will be followed by Neagley spinoff

Prime Video has revealed it is doubling down on all things Reacher in the months ahead, as the streaming platform will not just be offering the fourth season of the main show but also premiering the spinoff series revolving around the character of Neagley.

To begin with, we're told that Season 4 of Reacher will debut on August 12, with a three-episode debut to be followed by weekly episodes up until the final airs on September 16. Once this date arrives, we can also expect all eight episodes of the Neagley spinoff show to debut on the same date (September 16), meaning there will be 16 episodes of 'Reacher-verse' goodness arriving in just over a month-long period.

As per Neagley, a synopsis for the show has been shared, all while it has been confirmed Alan Ritchson will appear in the show in a guest role as Reacher. The synopsis can be seen below.

"Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is a private investigator in Chicago and former military protege of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she's learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

You can see some early images of the Neagley spinoff below.