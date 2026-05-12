Reacher has been renewed for a fifth season by Prime Video

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Considering there are spin-offs in the pipeline, including one for character Neagley, it's not exactly a huge surprise that Prime Video still sees a high potential future for the Reacher series.

We say this as while there is no exact date in mind for when the fourth season of the show will premiere as it stands (beyond later this year, hopefully...), we do know that the Alan Ritchson-led project will be back for even more episodes down the line, as a fifth season has been renewed and greenlit.

This is confirmed in a press release where Prime Video also explains that additional information on Season 4 "will be announced at a later date" and that this chapter will be based on author Lee Child's 13th book known as Gone Tomorrow. As for what to expect, a synopsis of the planned events adds the following.

"When a chance encounter with a distraught stranger on a subway goes horribly wrong, Jack Reacher is drawn into a complex and deadly game that pits him against ruthless foes from the highest echelons of power."

Are you looking forward to more Reacher?