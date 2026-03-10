Reacher's fourth season will arrive this year, according to Alan Ritchson

HQ

We've been waiting to hear when exactly the fourth season of Reacher will debut on Prime Video, but clearly it's sooner rather than later. We say this as Alan Ritchson, the star of the show, has now popped up and spoken about the coming season and when it should debut.

Speaking with Collider in-line with the premiere of Netflix's War Machine, a film that we felt could have been much better, Ritchson has explained that Reacher will make a return in 2026 and that this season is set to be an unmissable one.

"Well, we finished shooting Season 4 of Reacher. It's by far the best season we've had yet, so it's coming. It'll be out this year."

Reacher has mostly stuck to an annual release schedule, with 2024 being Reacher-less due to Season 2 dropping in December 2023 and Season 3 in early 2025. With the coming debut of the Neagley spinoff series, there were questions about whether or not 2026 would also be Reacher-less, but evidently we may instead get a double-bill of the wider series, which should delight fans.

Do you still enjoy the Reacher series?