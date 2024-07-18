Rascal returns to competitive Overwatch 2 by signing with Zeta Division

HQ

There are only a handful of competitive Overwatch players that have seen as much success as Kim "Rascal" Dong-jun. The DPS player turned coach managed to win the Overwatch League three times during its lifetime (twice with the San Francisco Shock as a player and once as a coach with the Dallas Fuel), as well as a slate of smaller tournaments during and before the OWL too. Effectively, Rascal is an Overwatch hall of famer already, but he's far from done with competition.

Rascal has now signed on and joined the Zeta Division organisation as an assistant coach. This marks Zeta Division's big return to competitive Overwatch, as the team hasn't fielded a full roster since 2019, something that changed in June when a whole batch of OWL veterans were tapped in an effort to crack open the Korean scene.

Speaking about joining Zeta Division, Rascal simply added, "I will do my best and get good results. Thank you very much!"

As for whether this team can prove to be one to watch out for, we'll know more in August when the second stage of competition kicks off in the region.