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Colombia was eliminated from World Cup 2026, losing in penaltis to Switzerland after a 0-0 in regular time, ending as one of the major disappointments of World Cup despite having great players like James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz or Davinson Sánchez.

After the match, Radamel Falcao, who has scored 36 goals for Colombia between 2007 and 2023 in over 100 appearances, was very critical with the football industry in his country, which would be to blame from the most recent defeat. Speaking to ESPN, Falcao regretted that Colombia has been eliminated again in penalties, and criticised that the football structure in Colombia, with only two divisions, makes players less competitive and even "lazy".

"Teams don't invest because they know they won't be relegated to a C division", Falcao explained (via Marca). "It's unacceptable that we don't have a C category. It's a disgrace that our football lacks competitiveness and fosters mediocrity and laziness", adding that clubs, with first division budgets, pay the players "a pittance" and all it does is "create mediocrity" in the institution and players, "who know that nothing will happen if they finish last".

"Perhaps we are the only country in the world that doesn't have a third or fourth division, and we lose players at 20 years old because they have nowhere to play", added Falcao, pointing to a lackluster football industry, as well as lack of attention and tools given to younger players, as a possible source of their lack of success at World Cup.