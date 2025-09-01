Racing Dreams: Assetto Corsa Evo feels... Worse?

HQ

The hype surrounding the Early Access release of Assetto Corsa Evo knew no bounds and I was definitely one of those who jumped on board and wrote a lot about things I wanted to see in the game, and how good I thought it would be right from the start. However, the last few months for Evo have not really been as positive as Kunos had hoped, as their Gran Turismo-inspired approach has not gone down well with diehard fans and the lack of graphical optimisation has meant that it runs quite poorly on even the most powerful of computers.

Ahead of the upcoming Release 3.0, I have revisited the game that I have generally intended to avoid until early next year, to see what state it is in right now.

Gamereactor's 6DOF Full motion racing rig consists of an SR3 system from Swedish Simrig mounted on an X1-Pro Cockpit from Simlab and then placed on top of a Traction Plus Platform from Next Level Racing. This is powered by an HP Omen 45L with Intel Core Ultra9 and Nvidia RTX 5090, and as a monitor we use three LG CX 55" OLED TVs. The wheel base is a Fanatec DD2 with a Podium M4 GT steering wheel, a Fanatec Podium Monte Carlo Rally + Podium Button Module and Heusinkveld's Ultimate Plus pedals.

