Quebec community recognizes trees as living beings

HQ

A small town in Quebec has drawn attention after deciding to officially recognize trees as living beings with their own rights. The decision was unanimously adopted by the town's governing body on June 9.

The resolution is based on the so-called Universal Declaration of the Rights of the Tree and establishes that trees have the right to life, natural growth, integrity, and recovery. The municipality has also announced that it will review its local regulations to ensure that trees are protected or replaced if they are cut down.

The city's mayor describes trees as a vital resource in the fight against climate change, highlighting their impact on air quality as well as their importance for biodiversity and mitigating natural disasters such as floods.

The decision is part of the growing international movement for the rights of nature, in which rivers and other ecosystems in many parts of the world have also been granted legal recognition.