Quantic Dream is discontinuing Spellcasters Chronicles after less than three months of Early Access

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Developer Quantic Dream is the latest to see the impact of launching a live-service game that has failed to take off. The studio has revealed that since Spellcasters Chronicles made its arrival in an Early Access state in late February, the game has struggled to draw in the necessary audience to support its future, which is why the decision has already been made to pull the plug on the game.

As confirmed in a statement by Quantic Dream, we're told that "in today's particularly challenging market environments, the game has not reached the audience needed to ensure its long-term sustainability. We have therefore made the difficult decision to refocus our efforts on our other projects."

The issue with making such a decision is that the fate of the game is not the only repercussion, as Quantic Dream also notes that "the studio will undertake an internal reorganisation" where it will "prioritise internal reassignments wherever possible to support our other productions."

The exact date Spellcasters Chronicles will be shut down is set for June 19, with the servers completely disabled and the game unavailable to access beyond this date. Quantic Dream is offering refunds for those who have spent money on the game during its short Early Access period.