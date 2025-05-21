Putin makes first visit to Kursk region following expulsion of Ukrainian troops

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . We now know that President Vladimir Putin made on Tuesday his first visit to the western Kursk region since Russian troops expelled Ukrainian forces from the area last month.

His itinerary included, among other things, a tour of the unfinished Kursk-II nuclear power plant. The Kremlin framed the visit as a sign of restored control after Ukraine's temporary incursion, which at one point extended over 1,000 square kilometers.