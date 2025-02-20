HQ

Russian forces have reportedly regained control over more than 800 square kilometers (309 square miles) of territory in the Kursk region, marking a significant shift in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. According to Russian officials (via Reuters), this territory represents approximately 64% of the land that Ukraine had initially taken following the invasion last year.

Colonel General Sergei Rudskoi, a senior Russian military figure, emphasized that the country is advancing on all fronts, with Ukrainian forces now in a defensive position since February 2024. He also stated that Russia controls 75% of the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson, and over 99% of Luhansk, regions that Russia considers an integral part of its territory.

With this territorial control, Rudskoi argues that the future of the conflict hinges not on Ukraine's ability to continue resistance, but on whether the West will agree to a new European security framework that aligns with Russian interests. For now, it remains to be seen how the international community will respond to these developments.