Public service is now offline in Hungary

HQ

One of Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyars' goals was to shut down and reform public service broadcasting in Hungary, which he claimed was merely delivering propaganda loyal to Viktor Orbán. Now the decision has apparently been made, and anyone trying to watch the largest state-run channel, M1, is met only by a blank screen and the text:

"Public service media must not lie. We apologize for having done so anyway for many years. "

However, the idea is not to do away with public service broadcasting in Hungary; instead, new staff will be hired, and a programme to ensure impartiality will be developed. While many applaud this move, there is also hope that the new leadership will dare to allow public service broadcasting to remain independent and not try to benefit themselves in various improper ways.