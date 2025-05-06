PSG's Luis Enrique picks a favourite team for the Barça-Inter Champions League semi-final

HQ

Luis Enrique, Paris Saint-Germain manager, was asked in the press conference before tomorrow's match against Arsenal about his expectations on tonight's match between Inter Milan and FC Barcelona. Luis Enrique, of course, is a Barça legend, spending most of his player career at the Catalan club and later leading the team to their latest Champions League trophy in 2015.

"I'm sweating just thinking about this semi-final. I only wish one thing for the final: that PSG are there. I have a past and this love, this attachment that I have for Barça will never disappear."

After a thrilling 3-3 first leg in Barcelona, eveything is up in the air tonight in San Siro (20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST)

Will Luis Enrique celebrate a potential Barcelona's triumph at Champions League and their first final in ten years? As a culé, he will likely do... but that would be at the expense of facing his former club at the final, which is the nightmare of every manager switching sides...

But for that scenario to happen, they first need to finish the job against Arsenal. They play at home (Wednesday, May 7, 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST) and have an edge of one goal, but they can't relax.