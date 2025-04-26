Crazy plans for a new San Siro stadium in Milan completely underground: "Fans would be furious"

HQ

San Siro stadium is an icon in Milan: the largest football stadium in Milan, home to both Inter and AC Milan, as well as Italian national team - and will be the venue for the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. However, the building is due to be replaced: legally, it can't be tore down, so there have been talks, in agreement between Milan and Inter, to build a new shared stadium elsewhere in the city.

There have been several proposals, but one of those has been particularly striking. Football stadiums are often architectural icons that stand out in their cities' skylines. But what if... they didn't? That's the crazy idea proposed by architect Davide Bruno from Io Fund studio during an event in San Siro on April 10: a football stadium completely underground.

The proposal was shown in front of presidents of both football clubs, and it is far from official (works wouldn't even begin until 2027). But it is described as a "disruptive vision" for the stadium and the area, which would incorporate a 37 hectares park... with the stadium buried beneath it.

It would certainly help the city breath, but maybe some claustrophobic fans and players would think twice about playing there: concept art shows the stadium, the football pitch and all seats buried beneath the park. The project would cost 1.5 billion euros and would last for 66 months.

"The fans would become furious, due to the lack of a spectacularization process, but we have an obligation towards the planet, the country and Milan: to see a underground system that restores and makes the world of nature prevail", said Bruno, imagining screens and augmented reality for those at ground level. He also thinks "large cathedrals" go obsolete after 50-70 years and are not sustainable.

What do you think of this proposal?