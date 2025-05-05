Inter and Barcelona put everything on the line this week

HQ

The second leg of Champions League semi-finals take place this week. On Tuesday, Inter vs. Barcelona (3-3) and on Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Arsenal (1-0), both at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST. Both games are expected to be really exciting, as required at this stage of this competition, but the one on Tuesday is extra nuanced, as not only both teams have equal chances after the draw last week, but they are also very demanded on their domestic leagues.

In France, PSG already secured their Ligue 1 title weeks ago. In England, Liverpool has also secured the Premier League title, so Arsenal only has at stake the second place, against an improved Manchester City. In Italy and Spain, however, the leagues are still wide open.

Inter (74 points) had been leading Serie A for weeks, but two recent defeats back to back meant being passed on by their pursuers, Napoli (77 points). There are still four matchdays remaining, but now Inter needs a defeat from Napoli to take the lead. Finishing with the same points would benefit Inter, as they have a better goal average (40 over 30).

Meanwhile in LaLiga, Barcelona still dominates, but only four points clear of Real Madrid... and they have a Clásico next Sunday. Barcelona has already won the three matches against Madrid this season, but losing the next one would put los Blancos just one point behind Barça, with still three more matchdays remaining after that.