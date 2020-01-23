Cookies

Project Xehanort

Project Xehanort is a new mobile Kingdom Hearts title

This is landing in spring and Square Enix is keeping their cards close to their chest with this game.

A brand new Twitter page has emerged teasing us about a new Kingdom Hearts experience coming to mobile devices this spring, although details on the new title are scarce.

That said, we do know that it's called Project Xehanort for now, but there's a contest to guess the name, with details available to read here.

"Why did he become the seeker of darkness?" is a question we're asked on the website, where we also see that it's coming to Android and iOS devices, along with in-app purchases.

What do you want from this game?

Project Xehanort

Thanks, Kotaku.

