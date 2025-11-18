Project Hail Mary drops a wild new trailer

HQ

A brand-new trailer for Project Hail Mary has just launched into orbit; Phil Lord and Christopher Miller's next big movie and one of next year's most hyped sci-fi adventures. It's also the first time since The Lego Movie that the duo takes on directorial duty, and is based on Andy Weir's novel of the same name. In other words, the same author who also wrote The Martian.

In the lead role we see none other than Ryan Gosling, playing a nerdy teacher who embarks into space to save humanity. And in doing so also befriends a strange and friendly rock-alien. Check out the new trailer below.

Are you excited for Project Hail Mary?