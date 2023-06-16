Professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player killed by Russia

HQ

There has already been over 100,000 casualties in Russia's warfare against Ukraine, with up to 17 million people being relocated as a result. One of them who got their life ended because of this is a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player.

Ostap "0ni" Onistrat, lost his life defending Ukraine, and was only 21 years old. He had a promising career in CSGO and competed in the Zuel Championship 2021 with the esports team Libertatem from Ukraine. 0ni's death was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine just before his 22nd birthday. Cause of death was enemy shrapnel on the front line in Vuhledar (Donetsk region), which is currently a war zone as Ukraine is currently trying to take back their country from the invaders.

Oni's father is a banker and has also joined the effort to protect the country. According to FirstSportz, he has written this about the tragic and completely unnecessary loss of his son:

"Sorting through Ostap's things. Many different sensations. It hurts. I bought him many things. He asked me about some things. These are all memories. Now they are heavy and impossible to lift."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that the war will end as soon as possible and that Russia will leave their neighbor alone, even if nothing will bring back those who have been lost.





Thanks Kotaku