Production has officially wrapped on the third season of One Piece

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It looks like the Straw Hat Pirates returning to Netflix in 2027 is very much a plausibility. Netflix has revealed that production has officially concluded on the third season of the live-action One Piece series, meaning work can now commence on the post-production phase of development, all ahead of the premiere on a yet to be decided date in the future.

This information has been conveyed alongside a new image from the set, which shows the cast standing in front of a Sir Crocodile mural, which refers to the antagonist who was teased throughout Season 2, and who the gang will throw down with in this next chapter that chronicles the Alabasta arc, with the wider season known as The Battle for Alabasta.

A synopsis has also been shared in relation to this via Netflix Tudum, which adds: "After agreeing to help Princess Vivi at the end of Season 2, Luffy and the Straw Hat crew face a brewing war in the desert kingdom of Alabasta, Vivi's homeland.

"In Season 3, a rebellion "threatens to tear the nation apart, fueled in secret by one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea, the ruthless Sir Crocodile, and his underground syndicate Baroque Works, who seek to conquer Alabasta for themselves," the logline reads. "In a season defined by unbreakable bonds and impossible choices, the Straw Hats must face a brewing civil war and a powerful warlord to save Vivi's kingdom before it crumbles into the sand.

"Formidable new enemies and brand-new worlds await in this upcoming installment, in which the stakes are the highest they've ever been."

Stay tuned for more as we edge closer to the return of One Piece sometime in 2027.