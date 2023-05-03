Priceless Gamecube from Nintendo Spaceworld has been found

HQ

It is now 23 years since Nintendo unveiled their little cubic console at Spaceworld, their very own trade show that ran between 1989 and 2001. Five different models were present, all in different colours and despite none of them being functional, collectors have been frantically trying to find one of these prototypes. Something that now seems to have happened.

Today, Console Variations showed us a picture of the indigo version an almost priceless collector's item for Nintendo fans, and now only the black, gold, silver and pink versions remain to be found. If you want to see what Nintendo Spaceworld 2000 was like, check out a video here.

What would you be willing to pay to have this GameCube prototype on your shelf??