Manchester City drops points against Everton in Premier League's final sprint, will Arsenal respond?

HQ

Arsenal fans heaved a sigh of relief when they saw that Manchester City isn't flawless and can also succumb to pressure in this incredibly tight final stretch of the Premier League. Manchester City fans were left disappointed and worried, but also hopeful after Jérémy Doku rescued a point in the last seconds of the match against Everton, in which they went from 1-0 up in the first 70 minutes, to 3-1 down, and then ending in 3-3.

This result leaves Arsenal five points above Manchester City, but the distance will be two is Manchester City wins their delayed match against Crystal Palace, now scheduled for May 13. Arsenal has the upper hand and a better goal average thanks to the 3-0 victory over Fulham, but if they lose one of the last three league matches, and City wins all of them, City would still win the league... thanks to Doku's last minute goal on Monday.

Upcoming Arsenal Premier League games



Champions League: Atlético de Madrid (Home) - May 5



West Ham (Away) - May 10



Burnley (Home) - May 17



Crystal Palace (Away) - May 24



Upcoming Manchester City Premier League games



Brentford (Home) - May 9



Crystal Palace (Home) - May 13



FA Cup final: Chelsea - May 16



Bournemouth (Away) - May 19



Aston Villa (Home) - May 24

