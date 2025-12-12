Pragmata pre-empts The Game Awards ceremony with release date and Nintendo Switch 2 version confirmed

HQ

It's been several delays and several years since Capcom was able to find the right direction for its sci-fi action title Pragmata. We already knew the end of development was near when they confirmed last summer that the final release window would be 2026, and now we have the exact date. Pragmata will be released on 24 April 2026 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and... Nintendo Switch 2. That's right, a new platform has been confirmed on which Pragmata will arrive in time for launch.

Also, while it wasn't as such part of the trailer line-up at The Game Awards ceremony, it did appear on the pre-show with a new gameplay, which you can watch below.