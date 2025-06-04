Pragmata resurfaces, sets 2026 release date

HQ

Pragmata, the game that said it was ditching a 2022 release date for a 2023 one then disappeared for a while, is now back. At the Sony State of Play tonight, we got to see a new trailer for Pragmata, showcasing a strange lunar base filled with murderous robot.

Armed with nothing but a gun and a spacesuit, our hero doesn't look too well-equipped to deal with these robots. Luckily, the girl sitting atop his shoulder can help blast apart any enemies we'll face.

While the game certainly didn't arrive in 2023, it now has a new release window, one set in 2026. Capcom promises that "it's real this time," but we'll have to wait and see if Pragmata can land this release date.

Pragmata releases in 2026 on PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.