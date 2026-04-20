Pragmata sold one million units in two days

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Capcom is experiencing a great deal of success as of recent, with many of its tentpole series and titles arriving and proving to be huge hits commercially and critically. Resident Evil Requiem arrived at the end of February and has since been a massive hit for the Japanese company, moving six million units already, and now Pragmata is following suit.

In a press release, Capcom has confirmed that Pragmata has shipped as many as one million units in its first two days on the market. Yep, it has averaged 500,000 copies a day, which is hugely impressive for a new IP.

Speaking about this success, Capcom stated: "As a completely new IP, Pragmata represents a new challenge for Capcom, built from the ground up with an original world and gameplay concept. We are truly delighted that so many players around the world have enjoyed the game, enabling us to reach this milestone of one million units sold. Moving forward, we will continue making every effort to deliver the appeal of Pragmata to an even broader audience."

The interesting part is that this success is perhaps just a fraction of what's to come, as Capcom explicitly states that the Switch 2 edition of the game has yet to arrive in Japan and other Asian countries, with launch instead planned for April 24. This could mean that by the end of this week, Pragmata is a two-million or more seller.

Have you tried Pragmata yet? If not, don't miss our review for more comprehensive thoughts on the game.