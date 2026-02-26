Powerplex joins the Invincible VS line-up as its latest playable fighter

HQ

With around two months to go until launch, developer Skybound Entertainment is still sharing updates and announcements about what Invincible VS will feature when fans hop in on its first day on April 30.

To this end, now yet another character has been confirmed for the starting line-up of superheroes, with this being the high-voltage villain Powerplex. The conflicting character who has one of Invincible's darkest backstories, one that proved to be too much for Aaron Paul to continue voicing him in the animated series, will be present in-game and looking to finally strike back against Invincible.

As for what Powerplex offers, the official description explains: "Former GDA scientist turned high-voltage villain, Powerplex - a.k.a Scott Duvall - is a man riddled with grief after his sister and niece were killed during the destruction of Chicago, and he blames Invincible for their deaths. Harnessing his ability to convert kinetic energy into electricity, Powerplex lets his intense hatred and unrelenting anger drive him toward an unhinged quest for revenge, yielding disastrous results. In Invincible VS, he is a ranged Fighter able to maintain pressure and control spacing on opponents through electrified air attacks and excellent ground mobility, allowing for brutal combo strings."

Check out the trailer for Powerplex's arrival in Invincible VS below.