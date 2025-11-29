Aaron Paul will not be returning to voice Powerplex in Invincible

HQ

There are plenty of Invincible villains, and while fans might be looking forward to the debut of Thragg next season, Season 3 saw Mark fight with a few key figures, one of which was Powerplex, played by none other than Aaron Paul.

Paul won't be returning to the role in future seasons of Invincible, though, as he confirmed with Kinda Funny Games in a recent interview. "That show I'm such a fan of, I love it, but it was just way too gruelling on my psyche... it was a skin I didn't feel comfortable in," he said.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/H5dn_8RC_kg</social>

Powerplex is expected to return in Invincible's future, but it's up to someone else to play the character. He immediately drew the attention of viewers when he arrived on the scene in Invincible Season 3, as fans were drawn to his criticisms of Mark and his empathetic supervillain origin story. Paul's performance also made a big part of Powerplex being as interesting as he was, but if he doesn't want to step into that character anymore, it's probably for the best to let it pass to someone else.