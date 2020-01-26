Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Power A making Animal Crossing: New Horizon controllers

Before the release in March you can get two differently designed controllers, officially licensed by Nintendo.

Animal Crossing fans are waiting eagerly for the arrival of New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, and if you're wanting a snazzy new controller to play the game with, then Power A might have you covered.

That's because they're making two controllers themed around the game (which you can find here and here), and as you can tell from the pictures below, they're decorated with everything that makes Animal Crossing cute and unique.

Animal Crossing: New HorizonsAnimal Crossing: New Horizons

These will be released on March 10, but you can still order them now. They're also officially licensed by Nintendo, using Bluetooth 5.0 and two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay.

This isn't the first collaborative controller that Power A has made, as they've also worked to make controllers themed around Spyro and Doom, just to name a few.

Have you got your eye on these?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content