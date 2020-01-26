Power A making Animal Crossing: New Horizon controllers

Animal Crossing fans are waiting eagerly for the arrival of New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, and if you're wanting a snazzy new controller to play the game with, then Power A might have you covered.

That's because they're making two controllers themed around the game (which you can find here and here), and as you can tell from the pictures below, they're decorated with everything that makes Animal Crossing cute and unique.

These will be released on March 10, but you can still order them now. They're also officially licensed by Nintendo, using Bluetooth 5.0 and two AA batteries for up to 30 hours of gameplay.

This isn't the first collaborative controller that Power A has made, as they've also worked to make controllers themed around Spyro and Doom, just to name a few.

Have you got your eye on these?

You watching Advertisements