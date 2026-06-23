Porsche plans to make more money buy selling fewer cars

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It would seem that Porsche is currently planning for a future, where the profit from each sale is increased in such a way, that selling at lower volumes isn't just acceptable but preferable.

In an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, CEO Michael Leiters said the company is planning for lower production volumes in the years ahead as it adapts to weaker demand and changing market conditions.

His message was straightforward: "Porsche has to make money even with fewer cars."

The past few years have been difficult for Porsche. They delivered a record 320.221 vehicles in 2023, but that number fell to 279.449 in 2025, and the downturn in China has been severe.

Rather than chasing volume, Porsche intends to focus on higher-margin vehicles and special editions. The company is also looking to reduce production capacity to better match demand while cutting costs across the business. Leiters reportedly believes spending has grown too quickly in recent years and needs to be brought under control.