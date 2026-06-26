Porsche has unveiled a brand new 911 race car

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As if there weren't enough 911s already, Porsche has just unveiled another one, but it's not one you're going to see out in the wild too much, it seems.

They've unveiled the new 911 GT4 R, a customer race car designed to bridge the gap between the entry-level Cayman-based racers and the more expensive 911 GT3 R.

The GT4 R is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six producing around 500 horsepower. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a six-speed sequential racing gearbox, while the car features extensive aerodynamic upgrades, a stripped-out cockpit and a full FIA-compliant safety package.

Porsche says the GT4 R has been developed with amateur and semi-professional racing teams in mind, focusing on durability and lower running costs rather than outright performance.

Porsche say "accessible", but bear in mind that it'll set you back approximately €260,000 before taxes, placing it well below the flagship 911 GT3 R but still representing a significant investment for private teams.

The GT4 R is expected to compete in a variety of national and international GT racing series, including championships that currently feature Porsche's Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.