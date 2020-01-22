LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Surge 2: The Kraken
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news

Pokémon: The First Movie CGI remake lands next month

This is called Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution, and will be making its Netflix debut on Pokémon Day.

Pokémon: The First Movie originally graced screens back in 1998, but now it's coming back with a remake that's landing exclusively on Netflix on February 27, which is appropriate considering it's actually Pokémon day.

"When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a
creation that goes against the very laws of nature," the trailer description reads, and you can get a taste of the CGI remake below, that was released in Japan last year.

Fans of the original games (Pokémon Red and Blue) will appreciate the content of this film, as it's a throwback to the first generation, although with new visuals it's likely to appeal to younger fans as well, just as Detective Pikachu did.

Are you looking forward to Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution?

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Pokémon: The First Movie CGI remake lands next month


Loading next content