Pokémon: The First Movie CGI remake lands next month

Pokémon: The First Movie originally graced screens back in 1998, but now it's coming back with a remake that's landing exclusively on Netflix on February 27, which is appropriate considering it's actually Pokémon day.

"When researchers discover and exploit a fossil of the Mythical Pokémon Mew, they unleash a

creation that goes against the very laws of nature," the trailer description reads, and you can get a taste of the CGI remake below, that was released in Japan last year.

Fans of the original games (Pokémon Red and Blue) will appreciate the content of this film, as it's a throwback to the first generation, although with new visuals it's likely to appeal to younger fans as well, just as Detective Pikachu did.

Are you looking forward to Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution?