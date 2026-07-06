Pokémon teams up with the J.League: All Japanese football teams now have their own Pokémon!

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The Japanese football league, J.League, has revealed a new collaboration with The Pokémon Company. On Monday, the J.League revealed the Pokémon that have been assigned to all 60 professional clubs (20 teams in each of the three divisions, from J1 to J3).

In this website, you can see which Pokémon have been assigned to each club, which is not random. For example, J2 team Shonan Bellmare, with a trident in their crest, has been assigned Empoleon; while others have been assigned for having similar colours, like Kashima Antlers being assigned Charizard or Urawa Red Diamonds being assigned Incineroar.

You can check the full list of Pokémon and J.League teams here.

Given the extreme popularity of Pokémon in Japan, it is no wonder that the J.League frequently collaborates with Pokémon. They have produced special merchandise (including sought-after special cards), activities for fans, and frequently "Captain Pikachu" appears in the matches, while the team mascots often are seen with Pokémon in promotional campaigns.

If Pokémon were to extend this initiative to European teams, which Pokémon you think would represent you team?