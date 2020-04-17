Pokémon Go's Community Days are stay-at-home friendly

Mobile game Pokémon Go was released in 2016. As you already know, the augmented-reality title took off and has since become one of the most popular and widely played mobile games of all time.

But the game's main draw - the need to go out and physically search for Pokémon - has been thwarted by the ongoing pandemic, and its developers, Niantic, have had to come up with a new solution to retain players.

In line with their popular Community Days, Niantic has decided to release a stay-at-home version, in which players can catch special Pokemon from the comfort of their own homes. The day will include new, purpose-installed features such as extended time to catch said Pokemon, extra bonuses, and much more.

The Abra Community Day scheduled for last month will now take place on April 25th from 11am to 5pm local time and in the new format.

What's more, there are few recently confirmed changes being made to the game that should help players stay engaged from home. These changes include (but are not limited to) access to nearby Raid Battles via a Remote Raid Pass, automated gifts from nearby pokéstops, a bonus Field Research task you get without visiting a pokéstop, extended stacking of certain items (Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs, and Incense), plus the "ability to power up your Pokémon to the desired CP by feeding them Candy and using Stardust just once."

To keep up-to-date on the changes being made to the game, head this way.