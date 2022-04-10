Plenty of new screenshots from Splatoon 3

HQ

We all know Splatoon 3 is coming, but no one can accuse Nintendo of over-hyping the game as it's been very quiet about it since the announcement last year. Well, at least now we've got some signs of life from the Japanese webpage for the game, which has been updated with a selection of new screenshots - and you can as usual check them out below.

Splatoon 3 is planned to be released at some point this fall, exclusively for Switch.

