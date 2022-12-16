Guerrilla announces online role playing game set in the Horizon universe

By way of a job post, Guerrilla has announced they are working on an online game based on the world first introduced in Horizon: Zero Dawn.

The new game is described as "a separate Online Project set in Horizon's Universe," and will be developed by a new internal team.

"Featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends will be able to explore the majestic wilds of Horizon together," reads the project description on Twitter.

Looking a bit closer at the individual job listings reveal more details about the project. The Lead System Designer will be tasked with developing systems for "character skills, items, rewards, power progression and scoring," while a potential Game Writer must "have a strong passion/affinity for open-world RPGs, MMORPGs and online games."

Combined with the stylized look it sounds a bit like a live service online game such as Genshin Impact, but at this point that is of course just speculation, and we found no mention of micro transactions while browsing through the current job postings.

Currently Dutch-based Guerrilla Games is also working on the VR game Horizon Call of the Mountain and a new DLC for Horizon Forbidden West called Burning Shores.