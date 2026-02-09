PlayStation State of Play confirmed for February 12

HQ

There have been many rumours swirling as of late that a PlayStation State of Play broadcast would be hosted this February, and finally Sony has stepped up to clear the fog around these claims to confirm that a show will occur this week.

Planned for Thursday, February 12 at 22:00 GMT/23:00 CET, this is set to be a massive show that will last over one hour in duration and which promises "news, gameplay updates, and announcements from game studios across the globe".

The PlayStation Blog post goes a step further to add: "February's State of Play will spotlight eye-catching third-party and indie games headed to PS5, along with the latest from teams at PlayStation Studios."

Will you be tuning into the State of Play this week and what are you hoping to see at the show?