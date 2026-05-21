Playstation Plus just got more expensive across the board

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A few days ago, we reported on Sony's decision to raise the price of Playstation Plus Essential. But now it turns out they've done the same with the Extra and Premium tiers. Albeit in complete silence

According to Sony itself, this is all about adapting to "current market conditions." An expression we've become quite used to hearing many companies use as an excuse to raise prices on their goods or services over the past two years.

This means that Extra and Premium are now two dollars more expensive per month, and the cost for three months increases by four and five dollars, respectively. In other words, if you subscribe to Playstation Plus Premium, it will now cost you $19.99 per month instead of $17.99. A small but not insignificant increase.