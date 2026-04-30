PlayStation gives official update on DRM controversy

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Recently, it seemed as though Sony had gone off the rails when it came to DRM implementation. Recent rumours and a confirmed customer support message had players believing they'd need to have an internet connection at least once a month to play their games, checking in with Sony to keep the license they'd paid for on digital purchases. However, in a new statement, Sony has cleared up these PlayStation fears, even if it has also confirmed there will be a check-in in place.

In a statement obtained by GameSpot, a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson said the following: "Players can continue to access and play their purchased games as usual. A one-time online check is required to confirm the game's license, after which no further check-ins are required."

So, when you buy a game digitally, to keep hold of your license you'll need to play the game once with an online connection. It doesn't sound too difficult, especially if you bought and installed the game online in the first place, but it might be annoying for some with spotty connections. Buying games physically can counteract this, but then you're wading back into the waters of more expensive titles and less regular sales.