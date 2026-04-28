Playstation confirms new DRM that will require monthly check-in

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A few days ago, we reported on a new rumor that many initially thought was a technical glitch, claiming that PlayStation was about to introduce a new DRM system for all digital purchases. Now, unfortunately, it turns out that this is true.

PlayStation has confirmed via its support channel that this is not a bug or technical glitch, but a deliberate change rolled out through the latest system update. What this means is that ALL new digital purchases will now require a "digital handshake" once a month (every 30 days). Otherwise, the license will temporarily stop working and the game will be rendered unusable, at least until you reconnect your PlayStation to the internet and PSN.

What's even more noteworthy in this context is that you won't be able to bypass this requirement by changing your primary console in the settings. As mentioned, this only applies to new digital purchases, so it's worth keeping in mind if you shop digitally on PSN.