PlayStation finally gets its Discord support

In May 2021, Sony revealed that it had become an investor in Discord, and that the social service would eventually be making its way to PlayStation sometime in the future. Now we can add that this integration has officially launched, and that you can link your PlayStation and Discord accounts to reap the benefits of using both.

In the announcement blog post, Discord states that you will be able to connect your PS account so that your profile will show which PlayStation games you are currently playing. Likewise, it's also mentioned that the integration of the service will allow people to have conversations a little easier, while playing on PS consoles.

It is however noted that this is just the beginning of the integration and that more features and tools will be arriving in the future, but that for the moment, PlayStation Network support is available on every platform Discord is available on.