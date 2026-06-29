PlayStation 6 manufacturing costs nearing the $1000 mark

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Remember when gaming was affordable? It's likely all we'll hear the next generation of gamers say, as prices continue to surge even for current-gen machines. If you hoped things would get better in the next generation, think again, as an insider has confirmed that the bill of materials has gone up by hundreds of dollars since they last checked.

About three months ago, Kepler_L2 claimed Sony as going to spend about $760 manufacturing the PlayStation 6. However, in a new Neogaf post, he has since confirmed that this price has gone up by about $200. Thus, it's expected that with the bill of materials coming up to $1000, we're not going to be expecting much less than that as a base price for the new console.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is nearing that cost already, now sitting at a base price of $899.99/£789.99 in the UK. Whack another hundred dollars on that, and you may have the PS6 price. Does this mean a delay is inevitable? According to Kepler_L2, Sony would be making a mistake if it delayed the console. If RAM prices aren't going to fall anytime soon, then it's only possible that price will go up. If they do drop, then Sony isn't going to lose much from launching the console when it wants to.