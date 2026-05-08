PlayStation 5 nears 94 million sold units

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The final report for the last financial year has been shared by Sony, meaning we now have a bunch of additional bits of information highlighting how the PlayStation business has been faring in the past couple of months.

Following PS5 total sales surpassing 92 million back in early February, it has now been confirmed that a further 1.5 million devices have been moved, which brings the PS5's lifetime total to close to 94 million. This is still somewhat a reflection of the PS4's lifetime sales rate, but it is behind by a few million units at this point in its lifecycle.

It should also be said that the PS5 sales for this final quarter are down almost 50% compared to the same quarter of the last financial year. Q4 of FY24 saw 2.8 million PS5s being shipped, while Q4 of FY25 only registered 1.5 million, with this rounding out a year-over-year comparison where the PS5 actually outperformed its own success in the first two quarters of the year and then fell short in the last two quarters.

In total, 16 million PS5s were moved over the last financial year, which is down 2.5 million from the 18.5 million that were moved in FY24.