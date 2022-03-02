Playing Destiny 2 on Steam Deck may result in a ban says Bungie

HQ

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion launched on February 22, and then shortly afterward, Valve's handheld gaming system Steam Deck was released on February 25. To a lot of people, this may have seemed like the perfect storm to be able to conquer the new campaign and to explore Savathûn's Throne World on-the-go. But, unfortunately, this isn't the case.

As we reported initially in our Steam Deck: Game Library Deep Dive Destiny 2 is marked with the Borked rating on ProtonDB, essentially meaning it doesn't work, or is very poorly implemented on the Steam Deck. Now, Bungie has released a short statement as part of its Steam guide that elaborates on the matter.

"Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running," said Bungie. "Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time."

The Destiny developer went a little further to warn, "Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban."

So there we have it. It's probably not a great idea to attempt to get Destiny 2 running on the Steam Deck right now, but hopefully Bungie is planning ways to resolve this issue, especially since Destiny 2 is routinely one of the most played games on Steam on a daily basis.

In other news, be sure to read our thoughts on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen here.