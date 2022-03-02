Cookies

Destiny 2

Playing Destiny 2 on Steam Deck may result in a ban says Bungie

The looter-shooter isn't supported on Valve's handheld platform, and anyone who attempts to bypass the incompatibility may be banned from the game.

HQ

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion launched on February 22, and then shortly afterward, Valve's handheld gaming system Steam Deck was released on February 25. To a lot of people, this may have seemed like the perfect storm to be able to conquer the new campaign and to explore Savathûn's Throne World on-the-go. But, unfortunately, this isn't the case.

As we reported initially in our Steam Deck: Game Library Deep Dive Destiny 2 is marked with the Borked rating on ProtonDB, essentially meaning it doesn't work, or is very poorly implemented on the Steam Deck. Now, Bungie has released a short statement as part of its Steam guide that elaborates on the matter.

"Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play's Proton unless Windows is installed and running," said Bungie. "Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time."

The Destiny developer went a little further to warn, "Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban."

So there we have it. It's probably not a great idea to attempt to get Destiny 2 running on the Steam Deck right now, but hopefully Bungie is planning ways to resolve this issue, especially since Destiny 2 is routinely one of the most played games on Steam on a daily basis.

In other news, be sure to read our thoughts on Destiny 2: The Witch Queen here.

Destiny 2

