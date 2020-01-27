Plague Inc. devs issue statement over coronavirus fears

Ndemic Creations is the studio that gave us the game Plague Inc., where the goal for players is to infect as much of the world as possible with an illness while battling against a varying number of factors, and it seems as though there has been a surge of players following the coronavirus scare that's going on right now.

This outbreak in China is "deeply concerning" for the team, who says they've received a lot of questions since the situation developed, as they explain in a recent statement:

"Plague Inc. has been out for eight years now and whenever there is an outbreak of disease we see an increase in players, as people seek to find out more about how diseases spread and to understand the complexities of viral outbreaks," the team writes.

"We specifically designed the game to be realistic and informative, while not sensationalising serious real-world issues. This has been recognised by the CDC and other leading medical organisations around the world."

That said, Ndemic also wants to strongly emphasise that Plague Inc. is a game and not an accurate scientific model. They also add that the coronavirus is a real situation affecting real people in devastating ways and that you should get all your information regarding the outbreak from official sources.

