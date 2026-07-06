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Pizza Express held an internal inquiry into Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's claim following 2019 interview

The former Prince Andrew claimed in 2019 that he had been at a Pizza Express in Woking when he was alleged to have slept with Virginia Giuffre.

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Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's claim that he had been in the Woking Pizza Express in Surrey on the day he was alleged to have slept with Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, resulted in an internal inquiry from the restaurant chain. The inquiry was to determine whether Mountbatten-Windsor had dined at the Pizza Express location.

According to BBC Newsnight, the inquiry could not determine whether Andrew had or had not dined at the Pizza Express in Woking. The BBC's own research could also not determine if anyone had seen him at the location on the night of the alleged incident in 2001.

During Mountbatten-Windsor's infamous 2019 interview, he stated that he could not have had sex with Giuffre on the 10th of March 2001 as she alleged, because he was taking his daughter to a birthday party at the Pizza Express in Woking. He added that he specifically remembered the occasion because it was one of the few times he had been inside a Pizza Express. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor declined to comment on these latest findings, but has denied any wrongdoing throughout the course of the investigation into his links with Jeffrey Epstein.

Pizza Express held an internal inquiry into Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's claim following 2019 interview
Mick Atkins / Shutterstock

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