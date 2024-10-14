Hopefully we might not have to wait much longer to see Everwild

HQ

After an acclaimed announcement from Rare in 2019 and an equally acclaimed follow-up trailer the following year, it was like Everwild disappeared off the face of the earth. People came and went on the project, but we haven't gotten any official updates and we don't know when (or even if) it will premiere.

But Windows Central editor Jez Corden has repeatedly shown himself to be well-connected with sources close to Microsoft, and over the summer he said that Everwild is still in development. Since then, work has apparently continued to progress and in the latest episode of The Xbox Two Podcast he says:

"I heard that development on Everwild's going well. They've nailed the gameplay loop now, and we should be seeing that in the future."

The next time Microsoft shows off one or more of its games will probably be in connection with The Game Awards in December, and they have also had Xbox events not too far from New Year's Eve in recent years. Hopefully we'll be able to see more of Everwild then, although we imagine they'll want to save this for their annual June event in connection with what is often called not-E3, proved Corden's intel is correct.