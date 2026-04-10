PGL Singapore Major will feature a third-place decider match

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One of the final Counter-Strike 2 tournaments of this calendar year will take place in Singapore, with a PGL-hosted Major occurring between November 24 and December 13. This event will bring together 32 of the top teams from around the world and as for who will be present, we now have an idea as to who could be invited.

In a blog post, PGL has confirmed that the attending teams will be selected based on the latest Valve Regional Standings information after November 2. Essentially, only the best-ranked teams will be invited and competing for a slice of the $1.25 million being presented at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Otherwise, it's mentioned that the event will be the first PGL Major to offer a third-place decider match, with this determining which team walks away with a slightly larger cash prize.