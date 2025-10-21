PGL Masters Bucharest 2025: The opening slate of matches have been confirmed

HQ

Yet another massive Counter-Strike 2 tournament kicks off this weekend. Following PGL Bucharest earlier this year, many of the best teams are returning to the Romanian city for the PGL Masters Bucharest 2025, with this seeing 16 squads competing for a slice of a $1.25 million pie.

The first matches are set to take place on October 26 and the tournament itself will run until November 1. With this being the case, the opening matches have been locked in, and you can see these below.



Legacy vs. Team Liquid



GamerLegion vs. FlyQuest



3DMax vs. SAW



Aurora vs. Fnatic



PaiN Gaming vs. Gentle Mates



Heroic vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas



BetBoom vs. MiBR



Astralis vs. B8



As for the format of the tournament, the group stage will see each team playing five matches until a top eight and bottom eight squads are decided. These teams will then be seeded into a knockout bracket that will continue to eliminate teams until a champion remains.