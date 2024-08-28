PGL lays out 2025 and 2026 Counter-Strike 2 calendar

Counter-Strike esports are bigger and more frequent than ever. Not only is BLAST and ESL organising events, but so is PGL, who after a stint away from the spotlight returned over the past couple of years for a few really big tournaments. The organiser is looking to capitalise and continue to expand its efforts.
We formerly knew that PGL was intending to host 10 events over 2025 and 2026, and now we know exactly where and when those events will be. You can see the full calendar for both years below.
This won't be it however, as PGL also notes that it has "other surprises for the 2025-2026 calendar that will be announced at a later date."
Which event are you most excited for?