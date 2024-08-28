PGL lays out 2025 and 2026 Counter-Strike 2 calendar

HQ

Counter-Strike esports are bigger and more frequent than ever. Not only is BLAST and ESL organising events, but so is PGL, who after a stint away from the spotlight returned over the past couple of years for a few really big tournaments. The organiser is looking to capitalise and continue to expand its efforts.

We formerly knew that PGL was intending to host 10 events over 2025 and 2026, and now we know exactly where and when those events will be. You can see the full calendar for both years below.

2025:



PGL on FiRe Buenos Aires 2025: Teatro Gran Rex - February 13th-23rd



PGL Bucharest 2025: PGL Studios - April 3rd-13th.



PGL Astana 2025: Barys Arena - May 8th-18th.



PGL Belgrade 2025: Belgrade Arena - October 23rd-November 2nd.



2026:



PGL on FiRe Buenos Aires 2026: Estadio Mary Teran de Weiss - February 12th-22nd



PGL Bucharest 2026: PGL Studios - April 2nd-12th.



PGL Astana 2026: Barys Arena - May 7th-17th.



PGL Belgrade 2026: Belgrade Arena - August 6th-16th.



PGL on FiRe São Paulo: Location TBD - October 1st-11th.



PGL on FiRe Barcelona 2026: Location TBD - October 22nd-November 1st.



This won't be it however, as PGL also notes that it has "other surprises for the 2025-2026 calendar that will be announced at a later date."

Which event are you most excited for?